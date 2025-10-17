Ghost health centers under probe reach 300

THE Department of Health (DOH) reported Thursday, October 17, 2025, that the number of non-operational health centers under investigation has reached 300.

In a report to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are now building potential cases involving 300 so-called “ghost” health centers.

“The DOH will continue case building on the non-operational super health centers that are listed,” Herbosa said.

“From 297, the number has increased to 300,” he added.

Herbosa said the ICI is set to provide support in the continuation of investigations led by the DOH.

Since 2021, the DOH said there have been 878 super health centers funded through the agency’s Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP).

Of these, 300 were found to be non-operational, 196 operational, 17 partially operational, and 365 still under various stages of construction.

The DOH is also activating a Citizens Participatory Audit to allow the public to report possible irregularities.

“Since the DOH made the investigation public, it has been receiving reports from the public about the pending super health centers,” Herbosa said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)