‘Ghost projects’ in Bulacan tied to DPWH contractors

MANILA – One of the 15 contractors of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), included by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the list of holders of anomalous flood control deals, may be behind several “ghost projects” in Bulacan province.

At the first hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada identified the firm as Wawao Builders, one of the 15 contractors, and added SYMS Contractor.

“My office received reports that there are ghost projects in Calumpit, Malolos and Hagonoy in the province of Bulacan. This is the information we have received. And the contractor, allegedly, are Wawao Builders and SYMS Contractor,” Estrada said.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan confirmed the report, saying that of the more than PHP9 billion worth of projects awarded to Wawao Builders nationwide, 85 amounting to PHP5.97 billion were in Bulacan.

He said some of the projects appeared to be non-existent.

DPWH records showed Wawao Builders is owned by Mark Allan Arevalo, while SYMS Construction is a sole proprietorship owned by Sally Nicolas Santos.

From 2022 to 2025, Wawao reportedly completed 58 flood control projects worth PHP4.2 billion, while SYMS delivered 16 projects totaling PHP931.2 million.

Estrada pressed DPWH to hold accountable those behind the anomalies.

Bonoan assured lawmakers that charges would be filed.

“Anybody who is involved in the implementation of that kind of project has to be answerable,” he told senators.

Bulacan, Metro Manila, and the provinces of Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Oriental Mindoro and Ilocos Norte are identified in the National Adaptation Plan (2023–2050) as among the most flood-prone areas in the country.

Some towns in Bulacan endure yearlong floods and even during the hot dry season when high tide is in effect.

The towns of Hagonoy, Paombong and Bulakan, and the City of Malolos are also surrounded by fish cages and fish farms. (PNA)