Gilas stops New Zealand to stay unbeaten in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas finally ended its losing streak against New Zealand via a thrilling 93-89 victory in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday night.

New Zealand silenced the crowd right with a 13-4 start and looked heading for its seventh straight win against the Philippines.

But the Filipino dribblers bounced back and unleashed a 16-0 run behind Justine Brownlee, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson in the third quarter for a 72-60 lead to the delight of the 11,686 hometown crowd.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone acknowledged the efforts of Kai Sotto and June Mar Fajardo for battling it out inside the paint against the taller New Zealand.

"It's a tough one. They (Tall Blacks) are good, they are really good. They are incredibly physical and I think that's the no. 1 thing we have to battle through," Cone said after the game.

Brownlee had a game-high 26 points and Sotto and Thompson added 19 and 12 points each while Dwight Ramos and Chris Newsome added 11 markers each and Fajardo chipped in six points.

With their historic win against New Zealand, Gilas Pilipinas remained undefeated at 3-0 on top of Group B.

The next assignment for Gilas Pilipinas is Hong Kong on Sunday, hoping to get another win that would formalize their entry into the FIBA Asia Cup.

Former NBA player Corey Webster led New Zealand with 25 points, including five triples but with only two points in the final quarter.

The scores:

Gilas Pilipinas (93): Brownlee 26, Sotto 19, Thompson 12, Newsome 11, Ramos 11, Fajardo 6, Perez 3, Oftana 3, Tamayo 2, Aguilar 0.

New Zealand (89): Webster 25, Vodanovich 19, Waardenburg 19, Britt 8, Le'afa 6, Brown 5, Harris 3, Cameron 2, Harrison 2.

Quarterscores: 20-22; 45-45; 72-63; 93-89. (PNA)