Gilas Women stumble out of gates in FIBA 3x3 World Cup opener

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas Women opened its campaign in the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Cup on a sour note after dropping its first two assignments in Pool C action in Warsaw, Poland on Monday.

The Filipinas absorbed a 11-14 setback to Latvia before suffering a 10-22 defeat at the hands of Germany, leaving them winless after the opening day of competition.

Kacey Dela Rosa led Gilas in the narrow loss to Latvia with five points and three rebounds, while Mikka Cacho added three points and three boards.

The Filipinas stayed within striking distance for much of the contest but failed to complete a late rally against the Latvians.

Gilas again leaned on Dela Rosa and Cacho in its second outing, with both players scoring four points apiece against Germany.

Despite the 0-2 start, Gilas Women remains in contention for a spot in the knockout phase.

The Philippines returns to action on Wednesday against China and Italy, with its hopes of advancing hinging on a strong finish in the group stage.

The top two teams in each pool automatically advance to the semifinals, while the third-ranked team moves on to the play-in round for a chance to secure a Final Four berth.

Gilas Women earned its place in the World Cup after defeating Singapore in the qualifying tournament last April, marking another milestone for the country’s growing 3x3 basketball program. (PNA)