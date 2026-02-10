Girlie Veloso receives Gawad Bayani ng Kalusugan Award

MALASAKIT@BAYANIHAN Party-List Representative Girlie Enriquez Veloso was honored by Cancer Warriors PH as a recipient of the Gawad Bayani ng Kalusugan during the World Cancer Day 2026 celebration held on February 4, 2026, in Cainta, Rizal.

Carrying the theme “A Call for a Better Quality Life,” the event recognized champions advancing cancer awareness, early detection, and improved patient care.

Veloso, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Health, was cited for her legislative advocacy and commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services for cancer patients and underserved communities.

Also honored was Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health.

Awards were likewise conferred on medical center chiefs, healthcare leaders, frontline health workers, and cancer warriors from various communities.

The recognition highlights the continued collaboration of lawmakers and healthcare stakeholders in strengthening cancer care systems and ensuring that every Filipino patient receives compassionate and accessible treatment. (PR)