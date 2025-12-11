Give chance to youth leaders, pass law vs. political dynasties – Lapid

MANILA – Senator Lito Lapid on Wednesday pressed lawmakers to pass a long-pending measure banning political dynasties, saying the reform would open long-restricted opportunities for young and capable Filipinos who want to enter public service.

Lapid said he would vote in favor of the proposed law, noting that many aspiring leaders are discouraged from running for office because they lack resources or the backing of political families.

“Kailangan nating bigyan ng totoong pagkakataon ang kabataan sa paglilingkod-bayan (We need to give young people a real shot at public service… let’s give them a chance),” he said in an interview.

The senator, now on his fourth nonconsecutive term since 2004, acknowledged that the measure continues to face resistance from officials who stand to be affected by restrictions on familial control of elective positions.

“Alam na natin na malakas ang magiging pagtutol. Hindi ko alam kung papasa ito , pero umaasa akong papasa para sa ating bansa (We already know there will be strong opposition. I’m not sure if it will pass, but I’m hoping it does),” he said.

Asked about colleagues who belong to political clans, Lapid maintained that their presence in government should not stop Congress from advancing reforms that broaden participation in governance.

“Suportado ko ang anti-political dynasty bill hindi dahil nasa huling termino ko na ito. May mga anak at apo ako na maaaring pumasok sa politika, pero ang batas ay batas. Kung ano ang hinihingi nito, susundin natin (I support the anti-political dynasty bill not because I’m on my final term. I have children and grandchildren who could enter politics, but the law is the law. Whatever it requires, we follow),” he said.

The proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act is among the priority measures of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. under the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, in an interview earlier, said the passage of an anti-dynasty measure hinges on establishing a precise legal definition of “political dynasty,” warning that vague language could create loopholes or complicate enforcement.

Sotto said senators and the Executive branch share the view that clarity must come first before any broader policy debate can move forward.

“Pag-uusapan namin mabuti. Ang importante kasi kanina sabi ng Presidente, as we agreed, was, define muna natin ano ang political dynasty. Doon muna, i-define natin. Kung na-define natin ’yan, madali na ’yan (We will discuss thoroughly. What’s important, as the President said earlier and as we agreed, is to first define what a political dynasty is. We start there, we define it. Once that is defined, everything else will be easy),” he said. (PNA)