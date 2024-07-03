Gladiator II: First look

THE much-anticipated sequel to the legendary 2000 film Gladiator has officially been on the way since its announcement in 2018, and now Vanity Fair has exclusive first-look photos.

The first film, which starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, and was directed by Ridley Scott, garnered numerous awards, most notably winning five Academy Awards among its 12 nominations.

Set several decades after the events of the first film, the epic historical action drama will revolve around Lucius Verus, grandson of murdered Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius and child of Lucilla, sister to Commudus, the first film’s antagonist.

The film follows Lucius on his own journey of gladiatorship and opposition to the young corrupt Roman emperors Geta and Caracalla, played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger respectively.

The film is co-produced and directed by Ridley Scott, and includes Paul Mescal as Lucius, Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a slave turned lavish merchant, Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, a Roman general turned gladiator, and the sole returning cast member Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Lucius’s mother.

The film is set for an international release on November 15 this year and in North America on November 22 of this year. (Ryan Monungolh, Holy Name University Comm intern)