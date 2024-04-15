Globe bags ESG Initiative of the Year Award at Asian Telecom Awards 2024

GLOBE has bagged the prestigious ESG Initiative of the Year Award for the Philippines at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

The Asian Telecom Awards recognizes telecommunications companies across the Asia Pacific for their contribution to progress and transformative innovation within the sector. By honoring pioneering spirits and visionary leadership, it emphasizes the role of telcos in reshaping the digital landscape, acknowledging their significant impact on technology and society.

Globe won the accolade for innovative strategies addressing the telco industry's challenge of high energy consumption and its resulting Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The digital solutions platform has spearheaded numerous decarbonization and energy efficiency initiatives. These efforts include transitioning eligible sites to renewable energy sources and updating network equipment and facilities to more energy-efficient solutions.

Globe also continues to modernize its network with more efficient equipment, including technologies that reduce energy consumption. This ensures high performance and reliability, providing customers with uninterrupted, energy-conscious connectivity.

“This recognition reaffirms Globe's deep commitment to sustainability and our continuous pursuit of operational excellence. We are proud to lead the telecom industry in the Philippines, showcasing how innovation and exceptional service can go hand in hand with responsible operations and a commitment to a sustainable future,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

In 2022, Globe surpassed its interim voluntary reduction target by achieving a 4.42 percent decrease in overall emissions as a result of its comprehensive energy management programs and strategic shift towards renewable energy.

Sustainability is a key pillar of Globe's mission, as it works toward creating a "Globe of Good." As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Globe adheres to the 10 Principles related to human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Globe's involvement in the UN-backed #RaceToZero global campaign further emphasizes its dedication to reducing GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2030, aiming for a zero-carbon world by 2050. It is also the country’s first Publicly-Listed Company committed to have its science-based targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).

Globe invites stakeholders and the public to learn more about its sustainability initiatives by visiting its Sustainability website and Annual Integrated Report.

For more information and updates, follow Globe on Facebook (@GlobeIcon), Instagram (@globe_icon), and LinkedIn (Globe Telecom), or contact via email at globeofgood@globe.com.ph.