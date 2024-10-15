Globe completes fiber migration in 450 cities and towns across PH

GLOBE has successfully upgraded 450 cities and towns across the Philippines to fiber-optic technology, strengthening its commitment to providing top-tier connectivity to its wireline customers while promoting sustainability through energy-efficient, future-ready solutions.

The migration, which entails replacing copper cables with fiber, covers towns and cities in at least 60 provinces across the country.

Globe is close to completing its shift from outdated copper cables to modern fiber optics, designed to meet the growing demand for reliable broadband connectivity across all sectors. This upgrade ensures customers enjoy uninterrupted, high-speed internet, ideal for remote work, online learning, entertainment, and a range of digital activities.

Moreover, Globe’s shift to fiber is a vital part of its commitment to sustainability. Fiber-optic technology has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional copper-based systems due to its reduced energy consumption.

By implementing this more efficient technology, Globe can transmit data faster over longer distances while consuming less energy, ultimately contributing to the company's overall goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“This transformation enables us to better serve the growing digital needs of our customers while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact. As we continue to enhance connectivity across the country, Globe remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive both progress and sustainability,” said Abigail Cardino, Globe VP for Broadband Business.

Preventing cable theft

Globe’s modernization from copper to fiber cable is expected to greatly reduce the risk of wire-cutting incidents plaguing copper-based networks.

Copper theft has caused widespread service interruptions and expensive repairs. With fiber, Globe hopes to address the problem while delivering faster, more stable internet to homes and businesses.

Unlike copper, fiber cable — made of glass or plastic — holds no scrap value and cannot be sold to junkshops. Those caught stealing internet cable lines, whether copper or fiber, face imprisonment of up to 5 years and fines of up to Php 100,000 Under Republic Act 10515 or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013.

“Shifting to fiber enhances connectivity for our customers and protects our infrastructure from copper theft. Fiber’s lack of resale value discourages wire cutting and improves service reliability across these cities,” said Cardino.

Globe is calling on the public to be vigilant and support its campaign against cable theft. Incidents may be reported to the nearest barangay or police station.

Globe continues to lead the way in modernizing the Philippines’ digital infrastructure. With this completed migration, the company is well-positioned to support the country's digital needs and future growth.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph. (PR)