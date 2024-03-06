Globe expands network in line with sustained digital inclusion push

GLOBE expanded its network in 2023 with 1,217 new cell sites and upgrade of 6,975 existing mobile sites to 4G LTE technology to ensure greater access to life-enabling connectivity among more Filipinos nationwide.

Globe also advanced its 5G network rollout, activating 894 new 5G sites in 2023 in line with current market dynamics, offering improved browsing experience for customers.

Globe also deployed over 199,000 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines as the company continues to maximize the use of its existing fiber inventory and ensure the delivery of the right product to the underserved prepaid fiber market.

"Our priorities remain consistent and focused on delivering network builds and optimizing network services across all regions and territories to expand and strengthen our coverage across the country. These days, connectivity is life-enabling, and Globe consistently builds up its network to ensure that no one is left behind," said Joel Agustin, SVP and head of Network, Planning, and Engineering at Globe.

The company's ongoing efforts to improve its network infrastructure are poised to offer customers enhanced connectivity, paving the way for a more connected and innovative future in the Philippines.

Globe spent US$1.3 billion in capex in 2023 following peak spending during the pandemic, when demand for connectivity surged amid the accelerated digital shift. Out of last year’s total capex, 91 percent was used to boost data infrastructure as demand for data connectivity steadily increased.

Apart from its sustained network expansion, Globe continues to deploy green network solutions in line with its commitment to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050. These include using the latest technologies to achieve energy efficiency, use of eco-friendly batteries in core sites, and shifting high-energy facilities to renewable energy.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/. (PR)