Globe harnesses AI, machine learning for enhanced network efficiency, sustainability

GLOBE has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing network efficiency and sustainability by implementing an innovative energy management system driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across its wireless access networks.

The move underscores Globe's commitment to reducing energy consumption, lowering operational costs, and contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts.

The company’s wireless access cost-saving solution employs AI and ML technologies to optimize power usage across its base stations, achieving an impressive potential energy saving of three to eight percent.

By leveraging AI algorithms to accurately forecast network usage and adjust power-saving parameters, Globe has extended energy conservation measures beyond the traditional off-peak periods of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., enabling around-the-clock efficiency improvements.

The initiative, initially rolled out in Visayas and Mindanao in 2023 and expanded to Luzon early this year, has yielded remarkable results, demonstrating the tangible benefits of integrating advanced technology with environmental stewardship.

In 2023 alone, Globe realized additional energy savings of approximately 187,774 kWh, leading to an avoidance of 139 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

"In the face of rising energy costs and the urgent need for climate action, Globe is proud to lead by example in the telecom industry," said Joel Agustin, Globe's SVP Head of Network Planning and Engineering. “Our real-time and adaptive AI/ML-driven energy management system finely balances energy use with network efficiency, embodying our commitment to technological innovation for sustainable outcomes.”

As Globe continues to innovate and integrate sustainability into its operations, the company remains committed to harnessing new technologies to further reduce energy consumption and leverage automation. This approach aligns with the company's goal to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.

By embracing technologies such as AI and ML, Globe is setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the telecom industry, benefiting both consumers and the planet.

For more information about Globe's network sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/. (PR)