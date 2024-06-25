Globe: No unregistered SIMs in active use

GLOBE has been at the forefront of efforts to strictly implement and comply with the SIM Registration Act, ensuring that all SIMs currently in use are registered.

Globe does not allow any customer to use an unregistered SIM. Under its current system, a new SIM is only activated once registered through Globe’s SIM registration platforms.

“We designed our SIM Registration system in such a way that no SIM can be used on the network unless registered. Therefore, all active SIMs within our network are in our system. Even as we continue to enhance our SIM registration platform, we already have measures in place that defend against the illegal use of unregistered SIMs,” said Darius Delgado, Globe vice president and head of Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe currently has 58.8 million mobile subscribers.

Following the registration period from December 27, 2022 to July 30, 2023, which covered SIMs already in use before passage of the law, Globe deactivated over 30 million unregistered SIMs.

Since then, Globe has also strengthened security measures for SIM registration to ensure the integrity of the registration process for new SIMs.

These include advanced encryption protocols to secure data transmitted during the registration process, live photo capture technology to prevent the use of stock or pre-existing photos, and limited ID submission retries to prevent random or repeated attempts to register with fictitious documents.

Globe reminds SIM users to submit accurate information and photo IDs as submission of false information is punishable under the law.

To learn more about Globe’s efforts for SIM registration, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/register-sim-card#gref. (PR)