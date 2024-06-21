Globe rallies customers behind fair signal distribution

GLOBE has called on its customers to support fair network use as it hopes to combat signal pollution due to the unauthorized use of signal boosters.

Amid its sustained efforts to expand and boost network coverage across the country, Globe underscored the detrimental effects of illegally used signal repeaters, which weakens mobile signal in surrounding areas.

The use of illegally sold signal boosters pollutes the network, causing dropped calls, choppy or garbled lines, robotic voices, and weak or no signal.

“We understand network challenges that some customers experience in densely populated areas. But we appeal to them to resist resorting to the illegal use of signal repeaters, as this spoils the network experience of mobile users around them, robbing them of the life-enabling benefits of connectivity,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP and head of Network Planning and Engineering.

The sale, purchase, importation, possession or use of portable cellular mobile repeaters and cell site equipment is banned under NTC’s Memorandum Order 01-02-2013, pursuant to the Public Telecommunications Policy Act.

Under the 2013 memo, only licensed mobile network operators and government agencies “performing functions vital to national security or safety” are allowed to purchase, import, possess and use signal boosters.

If facing challenges in placing calls or sending SMS, customers may use Voice Over WiFi (VOWiFi), technology that allows mobile phone users to tap WiFi connection for placing voice calls. There are no additional charges in using this service.

Activating VoWiFi requires WiFi connection and a device enabled for WiFi Calls. Just go to your phone’s connectivity settings and activate “WiFi Calling.” You may check if your device has this feature via this list.

“We call on our customers to support fair signal distribution and do their part in achieving our goal of digitalizing the nation with no one left behind,” said Agustin.

Globe continues to expand its reach and capacity to improve customer experience and service delivery, with 116 new cell sites built and 812 mobile sites upgraded in Q1 this year.

Its 5G coverage continues to grow, with 27 new deployments from January to March of this year. Globe’s current 5G outdoor coverage has reached 98.35 percent in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 92.86 percent in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao within the same period.

Globe’s network has also reached over 500 Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), giving communities in remote areas access to life-enabling services.

Over the last three years, Globe has invested P265 billion in capital expenditure and P236 billion in operational expenses to improve its network capabilities.

Globe has also been pushing for legislative reform to improve the country’s digital infrastructure, including its push for the removal of lease fees for telco facilities in buildings, malls and other properties, and the provision of dedicated space for telco infrastructure in townships and developments.

To learn more about Globe, visit globe.com.ph. (PR)