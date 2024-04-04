Globe supports IPOPHL's move vs illegal streaming devices

GLOBE, a leading digital solutions platform, welcomes the recent initiative by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to address the proliferation of illegal streaming devices in the market.

IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba recently said it was working with the National Telecommunications Commission to see how to enforce a local crackdown on illegal streaming devices, also called blackboxes, in the absence of a law governing this crime.

This follows a campaign initiated by United States authorities against these illegal devices, which allow users to access copyrighted content illegally through a one-time payment. Similar to piracy, this illicit activity poses a significant threat to content creators and distributors.

"We commend IPOPHL for taking proactive steps to crack down on illegal streaming devices. As a company committed to promoting innovation and creativity, we fully support efforts to protect intellectual property rights and combat digital piracy. By working together with regulatory authorities, we can safeguard the interests of content creators and ensure a fair and competitive digital environment,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe has been pushing for stronger intellectual property protection in the Philippines, supporting legislation that seeks to amend the 26-year-old Intellectual Property Code to allow site blocking.

Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda’s House Bill 7600, which seeks this amendment, has been passed by the House of Representatives, while counterpart bills in the Senate, introduced Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., both actors, are pending.

Globe has been at the forefront of the fight against digital piracy through its PlayItRight campaign, which aims to educate the public about the importance of consuming content from legitimate sources and respecting intellectual property rights. The campaign emphasizes the negative impact of piracy on the creative industry, including job and revenue loss among creatives.

The creative industry contributed P1.6 trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, or about 7.3 percent of the total, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. This was already lower than the 7.5 percent reported in 2018, primarily due to piracy.

“We urge consumers to be aware of the risks associated with illegal streaming devices and to support legitimate content providers. By choosing legal and licensed platforms, consumers can contribute to the growth of the creative industry and enjoy high-quality content in a sustainable manner,” said Crisanto.

Globe reaffirms its commitment to promoting a culture of respect for intellectual property rights and looks forward to continued collaboration with IPOPHL and other relevant stakeholders in addressing digital piracy issues in the Philippines.

