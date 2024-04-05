Globe takes annual media awards nationwide

FOR the first time in its history, Globe is expanding its annual media awards in 2024 to include Luzon, as it continues its search for the best in journalism and content creation in its 11th year.

Anchored on the theme “#IgnitingProgress,” the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) illustrates the Globe Group's commitment to bringing forth digital solutions for nation-building.

By recognizing media excellence, it hopes to inspire journalists and content creators to tell stories that amplify Globe’s mission of digital enablement and create real-world impact.

“GMEA has consistently highlighted the exceptional talent and commitment of Filipino storytellers. Entering our 11th year, we are expanding the awards to Luzon as we hope to find more journalistic gems from across the country,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

“We are very excited to see the many innovative ways that our talented journalists and content creators use digital platforms to inspire and drive progress in our communities,” she added.

The expansion to Luzon accommodates media outfits and media correspondents outside Metro Manila.

GMEA@11 aligns with Globe's sustainability pillars: Digital Nation, Care for People, and Care for Environment. These pillars guide the themes and content of the entries, ensuring that the awards contribute to broader societal goals.

The following are the categories of GMEA@11:

>> Integrated News Category

This recognition celebrates the fusion of traditional and digital media platforms, with separate awards:

* Radio News Report of the Year

* TV News Report of the Year

* Online News Report of the Year

* Photo of the Year

>> Digital Storytelling Category

This award recognizes creative storytelling across digital platforms, based on any of the identified sustainability pillars. Under this category are the following:

* Best Blog Post

* Best Social Media Video

Special Awards will also be given to exceptional work that promotes innovation and social impact. These are the following:

* Newsmaker of the Year

* Editor of the Year

* Globe of Good Story of the Year

These categories are open to all media correspondents from Luzon (outside Metro Manila), Visayas and Mindanao.

First-place winners will receive P30,000 in cash and trophies, while second-placers will receive P20,000 and trophies. Winner of the Photo of the Year will get P20,000 and runners-up will get P10,000.

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria:

* Content - Use of facts and rich details and adherence to journalism standards

* Style - Clarity, coherence and flow of ideas in storytelling

* Impact - Relevance to the community and encouragement of discourse or action

* Integration – Effective use of multiple platforms

Stories published from April 2023 to May 2024 are qualified for GMEA@11, with submissions accepted from January 2024 to May 2024. Winners will be awarded in September 2024.

As a digital solutions leader, the Globe Group is committed to creating a positive impact on society through initiatives like GMEA@11, showing its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and community engagement.

To learn more about GMEA and how to submit nominations, please email gmea@globe.com.ph. (PR)