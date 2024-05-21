Globe's corporate data revenues climb 10%, hit P5B in Q1 2024

GLOBE has achieved another milestone in its corporate data business with a significant 10 percent year-on-year increase in revenues, reaching an unprecedented high of approximately P5 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The substantial growth in corporate data revenues underscores Globe's ongoing commitment to supporting enterprise clients and fostering digital transformation across various industries.

The first-quarter surge was principally driven by the stellar performance of core accounts, which saw a 12 percent rise from the previous year, along with a seven percent increase in revenues from Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, corporate data revenues exhibited a healthy growth of four percent.

“We are happy to see our corporate data business demonstrating remarkable resilience, surpassing performance targets amidst challenging market conditions. Globe's success in this segment is a testament to its agility and customer-centric approach, ensuring that product offerings remain relevant and valuable in an increasingly digital business landscape,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

Globe's ICT services offer a comprehensive array of options designed to address the dynamic demands of businesses aiming to thrive in a digital-first world. These services include cloud computing and cybersecurity, ensuring that organizations can operate efficiently and securely in today's interconnected environment.

Globe’s cloud services offer scalable solutions for data storage, backup, and application hosting, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of cloud computing securely and effectively. In parallel, Globe's cybersecurity offerings deliver top-tier protection, guarding sensitive data against cyber threats and ensuring continuous business operations.

"As businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Globe is dedicated to being a trusted partner in their journey towards innovation and growth," added Cu.

The impressive performance of Globe’s corporate data business is part of its strategy to enhance service offerings and strengthen its market position in the ICT sector. This achievement reflects the company’s solid foundation and agile response to the rapid technological advancements and shifting market needs.

Globe remains committed to investing in technology and infrastructure that support the long-term growth of its corporate data services and the success of its clients. This approach is central to Globe's mission to enrich lives through world-class services and to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals.

