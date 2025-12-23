Go backs tax exemption on socialized housing projects

MANILA – Streamlining of tax exemption application process for socialized and economic housing will help boost development of housing projects for low-income households, Finance Secretary Frederick Go said Monday.

In a statement, Go said the move of the Bureau of Internal Revenue to streamline the processes for tax exemption for these projects is aimed at enhancing efficiency and ease of doing business.

“I fully support the BIR in this effort, as it is my commitment to enhance the ease of doing business for our partners in development. This way, we can provide more affordable homes for low-income Filipino families,” he said.

A proposed Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) is set to be issued by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and other government agencies that will introduce “the One-Stop Shop Processing Center (eHOPC) platform which will generate the required documents to enable more efficient processing of applications.”



The JMC sets new maximum price ceilings for new house-and-lot packages at PHP950,000 from PHP850,000, for subdivision packages, while the ceiling for condominium units with land developments remains at PHP1.8 million.

Applicants for the Certificate of Tax Exemption (CTE) must submit a Socialized Housing Certification issued by the DHSUD.

(With a report from Joann Villanueva/PNA)