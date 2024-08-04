GOLD RUSH! Carlos Yulo wins 2nd gold medal at Paris 2024

CARLOS "Golden Boy" Yulo has made history once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing his second gold medal in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Vault event on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

This triumph follows his previous victory in the Floor Exercise Saturday, cementing his status as one of the most remarkable gymnasts in Philippine history.

Yulo's performance in the vault was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his exceptional skill, precision, and athleticism.

He scored a 15.116 for his two vaults.

Yulo's first attempt earned a score of 15.433.

The gymnast then followed a double twist, scoring 14.800.

His gold medal in the vault adds to his earlier win in the floor exercise, bringing his total Olympic golds to two.

Yulo is the first and only Philippine athlete to win two gold medals at the Olympics.

Alongside Yulo's two gold medals, Hidylyn Diaz clinched the country's first gold in the Women's Weightlifting 55kg category during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With these victories, the Philippines now proudly holds a total of three gold medals in the history of the Olympics. (JGS)