'GomBurZa' a chance to evangelize Pinoys on Catholic Church's role

PRODUCERS of the religious and historical film "GomBurZa" said Friday, November 17, 2023, that they see the showing of the film during the forthcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 as an opportunity to evangelize Filipinos on the crucial role of the Catholic Church in Philippine history.

In a radio interview, Jesuit Communications (JesCom) Executive Director and GomBurZa Executive Producer Fr. Nono Alfonso said they welcome the opportunity to let today's Filipinos know how crucial the role of the Catholic Church was during the Spanish colony era.

"We are so happy that we got included in the two-week MMFF, where only Filipino films will be shown to the public," said Alfonso.

"We have two weeks to evangelize the whole country about the martyrdom and the important role of the Catholic Church in the history of the Philippines," he added.

To recall, GomBurZa is the story of Filipino Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed in 1872 on charges of subversion.

Their execution is believed to have served as a source of inspiration for countless Filipinos, including national hero Jose Rizal, in gunning for Philippine independence from its Spanish colonizers.

But aside from their historical roots, Alfonso said they believe that today's generation can also get inspired by the movie.

He said this is because some of the situations faced by the GomBurZa are also happening in the current times.

"These three priests were wrongly accused. It's like they were victims of fake news, red-tagged, and so on despite being pure," said the priest.

"These issues are happening again these days. That to me is the main mesaage of the film: to stand for truth," added Alfonso.

To note, GomBurZa has been selected as an official entry to the 2023 MMFF.

The film is set to be released in all Philippine theatres on Christmas Day, December 25. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)