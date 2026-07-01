Gorebox now banned on Google, Steam in PH

MANILA – The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Tuesday announced that the controversial mobile and PC game Gorebox has been taken down from the Google Play Store and Steam in the Philippines in line with its ban last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CICC said Google has granted the Philippine government’s request to block access to the game in the country, with the game’s online gaming component also blocked.

The restriction placed on Gorebox will prevent users in the Philippines from downloading it and will also render the game unresponsive beyond its loading screen for those who have installed it before the ban.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda welcomed Google and Steam’s decision to work with the Philippine government in its efforts to promote a safer online environment for children.

“With this restriction, we are assured that minors will no longer be able to access such a violent game,” Aguda said.

The game was blocked following a meeting between the DICT, CICC and representatives from Google Philippines and Google LLC on Monday, where Aguda reiterated the Philippine government’s request to restrict nationwide access to Gorebox until they can ensure that minors cannot easily access the game.

PC gaming platform Steam has also complied with the temporary restriction placed on Gorebox.

On Tuesday last week, the CICC announced a temporary ban against Gorebox after a police investigation into the deadly school shooting incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City found that one of the two teen shooters was an avid player of the game. (PNA)