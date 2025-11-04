Government employees set to receive year-end bonus, cash gift

GOVERNMENT employees are set to receive their year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift within the month, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the agency has released P63.69 billion for the year-end bonus and P9.24 billion for cash, the gift of 1.85 million civilian and uniformed government personnel across the country.

“Pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2024-3, the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025,” she said.

“We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year not just because it’s the season of giving, but because it’s a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice,” Pangandaman added.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to the monthly basic pay of qualified government employees as of October 31, 2025.

The DBM said employees qualified to receive the said benefits are those who have rendered at least four months of service from January 1 and are still in government service as of October 31. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)