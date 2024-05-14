Government employees to receive mid-year bonuses by May 15

QUALIFIED government employees will receive their mid-year bonuses starting May 15, 2024, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"I am pleased to announce that our civil servants will receive their mid-year bonus this year. We know that this is eagerly awaited by our fellow government employees and will significantly assist them in meeting their daily needs,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement.

“As always, we remind all government agencies and offices to ensure the prompt and timely release of bonuses to their employees, in accordance with our existing rules and regulations. This will begin on May 15,” she added.

The amount of the mid-year bonus is equal to one month’s basic pay.

In order to qualify, employees should be in the government service for at least four months from July 1 2023 to May 15, 2024.

It includes civilian personnel; regular, casual and contractual employees; and full- or part-time appointive or elective positions in government branches or institutions such as Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, Constitutional Commissions, other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) which is covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS), as well as local government units (LGUs).

“Ang kawani ay dapat na nasa serbisyo pa rin ng gobyerno mula Mayo 15 ng kasalukuyang taon at dapat ay nakatanggap ng hindi bababa sa satisfactory performance rating sa pinakahuling rating period, o naaangkop na panahon ng performance appraisal,” the DBM said.

(The employee must still be in government service as of May 15 of the current year and must have received at least a satisfactory performance rating in the most recent rating period, or applicable performance appraisal period.)

It also includes military and uniformed personnel such as the police and soldiers and employees of the Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

The DBM said the funds intended for the mid-year bonuses have already been released to the concerned government offices, agencies and LGUs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)