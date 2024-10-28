Government employees to receive year-end bonuses, cash gift by November 15

GOVERNMENT employees will receive their year-end bonuses and cash gift on November 15, 2024, the Department of Budget and Management said Sunday, October 27, 2024.

In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said she has issued DBM Budget Circular No. 2024-3 providing the updated rules on the payment of the year-end bonus, which is equivalent to the employee’s one month’s basic salary and P5,000 cash gift.

"Our new release schedule for the cash gift and year-end bonus is a simple and important way to recognize the hard work of our government employees. Gusto natin siguraduhin na matatanggap nila ang bonus nila on time, para masaya ang Pasko at mas pagbutihin pa nila ang kanilang serbisyo (We want to make sure that they receive their bonuses on time, so that Christmas is joyful and they can improve their service even more)," Pangandaman said.

“Sa first payroll po sa darating na Nobyembre ay matatanggap na ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno ang kanilang year-end bonus and cash gift (in the first payroll this coming November, government employees will receive their year-end bonus and cash gift). Instead of the existing policy that the payment of these benefits shall not be earlier than November 15 of the year, the qualified personnel shall be granted their respective year-end bonus and cash gift simultaneously with the first agency payroll for the month of November. We are trying to address here previous delays that had affected employee satisfaction,” she added.

Covered by the order are employees of all national government agencies, including constitutional offices, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and local government units.

Pangandaman urged government agencies to implement the necessary adjustments in their payroll systems to prevent further delays as part of broader efforts to improve government efficiency, transparency, and employee welfare under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“By resolving these delays, the administration of President Bongbong Marcos shows that we are not only taking care of our employees’ welfare— we are also sending a clear message of efficiency and good governance,” Pangandaman said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)