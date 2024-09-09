Government insists Quiboloy, 4 others ‘arrested,’ not ‘surrendered’

Final assault

Davao Regional Police Office Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said after pinpointing Quiboloy’s hiding place, which is at the ACQ College Ministry, also known as the Bible School, on Friday, September 6, they planned a final assault, which was supposed to be implemented at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024.

It was, however, postponed for Sunday, September 8.

Marbil said they already considered the possibility that such assault will cost “a lot” of lives.

“Sabi ni Nic (Torre) ‘Sir we will put a pressure on them.’ Give them 24 hours and tama si Nic, we will assault. That’s a last term na pinaalam ni Gen. Torre sa akin ‘Sir, permission to assault ‘yung building.’ Let us make sure kasi maraming buhay ang mamatay dito… Sabi ko kay Nic to make sure kung meron man mamamatay, tingnan natin basta walang bata,” he said.

Torre said they deployed 500 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers and 500 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) for the said final push to arrest Quiboloy.

“So nakita nila ‘yung buildup na yun eh. So 10 a.m. nakarinig na kami ng feelers. So tumawag ang national headquarters dahil high level ang nagiging feelers ang negotiations. So sige ‘Sir ihold ko hanggang 1 p.m. ko na assault’ natin hanggang 3 p.m.’ So yun other sets of things transpired sa negotiations,” he said.