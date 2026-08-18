Government issued firearm used in Zamboanga school shooting

BUREAU of Customs (BOC) Deputy Commissioner for the Enforcement Group Nolasco Bathan confirmed Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that one of the firearms used by the minor suspect in the shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University was issued by the agency.

In a phone interview with reporters, Bathan said the other weapon used by the student was his father’s personal firearm. The father serves as the district commander of the Zamboanga BOC Enforcement and Security Services.

“Magkakaroon ng investigation kung paano napasakamay ng kanyang anak ang baril, kailangan maliwanagan tayo,” he said.

(There will be an investigation into how the firearm ended up in his son’s possession. We need to shed light on this.)

“Dapat proper safekeeping talaga kaya magkakaroon talaga ng investigation kung paano napunta sa anak niya ang baril,” he added.

(Proper safekeeping should have been observed, so there will definitely be an investigation into how the firearm came into his son’s possession.)

Bathan said he has yet to get in touch with the concerned BOC official, who was relieved from his post following the incident.

He said, based on information relayed to him, the officials were still in shock following the tragic incident.

On the morning of August 18, the BOC personnel’s Grade 9 son opened fire inside his school, Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Barangay Lunzuran, killing a Grade 10 schoolmate.

Police said the minor suspect used two weapons: a standard pistol issued by the BOC and another firearm fitted with a conversion kit to make it appear like a rifle.

The minor suspect fled the scene and later died after jumping from the fifth floor of the building. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)