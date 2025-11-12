Government launches campaign to clear waterways, drainages

THE National Government launched on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a multi-sectoral campaign that aims to clear clogged and polluted waterways and drainages in and around Metro Manila in a bid to address flash floods during heavy rains.

In an interview with reporters, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that based on studies, massive floodings in Metro Manila may be reduced by up to 60 percent if waterways and drainage systems are restored to their full water-carrying capacity.

“I am very optimistic that once we get the majority of this done, mararamdaman na kaagad natin na pagdating ulit ng tag-ulan next year, malaki na ‘yung mababawasan sa flooding,” Marcos said.

(I am very optimistic that once we accomplish most of this, we will immediately feel that when the rainy season comes next year, flooding will be significantly reduced.)

Marcos led the launching of Oplan Kontra Baha: Greater Metro Manila Waterways Clearing and Cleaning Operations at Balihatar Creek in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The campaign, which was spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), was simultaneously launched in Caingin Creek in Meycauayan City; Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo, Manila; San Juan River in Quezon City; and Las Piñas River in Las Piñas City.

The campaign will run from November 2025 to July 2026 in partnership with several national government agencies, local government units, and major private corporations.

It will cover a total of 142.4 kilometers of rivers, creeks and esteros, and 333.15 kilometers of drainage systems throughout Metro Manila.

The program also covers the management of pumping stations, including some that have been found to be obstructions.

“We will continue to do this first part of the Oplan hanggang July of next year, mga nine months ito. Hindi namin titigilan. Even after that nine months ay patuloy lang, regular na ang paglinis, pag-desiltation, paglinis ng basura, lahat ito ay patuloy nating gagawin. Hindi natin puwedeng tigilan dahil alam naman natin umiipon pa,” he said.

(We will continue with this first phase of the Oplan until July next year, which is about nine months. We will not stop. Even after those nine months, regular cleaning, desilting, and garbage removal will continue. We cannot stop because we know the debris will keep accumulating.)

“Ang isa pang nakita nating problema ay ang paglagay ng mga pumping station na mali. Marami sa mga pumping station natin mula ng itinayo ay hindi pa gumana kahit minsan. Bakit? Dahil ‘yung pumping station mismo sa paglagay nila ‘yun pa ang nakaharang sa tubig. Imbes na magbigay ng solusyon, ito pa ang naging problema,” the President added.

(Another problem we have identified is the improper placement of pumping stations. Many of our pumping stations have not worked even once since they were built. Why? Because their placement itself blocks the water flow. Instead of providing a solution, they have become part of the problem.)

Oplan Kontra Baha will eventually be expanded to other areas that experience worsening flash floods, such as Cebu, Bacolod, Roxas City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Pangasinan, Cotabato, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)