Government says it will cooperate if ICC seeks Duterte's custody

THE Philippine government said Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that its law enforcement agencies will be bound to cooperate if the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeks the custody of former President Rodrigo Duterte as part of an investigation into thousands of deaths during his crackdown on illegal drugs.

The Hague-based court has been investigating the widespread killings that took place while Duterte was mayor of Davao City and later as president from 2016 to 2020, as a possible crime against humanity.

Human rights groups estimate the deaths could exceed 20,000 during Duterte’s presidency alone.