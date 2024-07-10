Government allocates P20M for Sona 2024 catering

By Jerry Yubal

SECRETARY General Reginald Velasco revealed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 that the government will be spending around P20 million for the meals of over 2,000 attendees in the upcoming State of the Nations Address (Sona) of President Bongbong Marcos.

Velasco said during the third inter-agency meeting held at Heroes Hall, Malacañang Palace that the cost will cover the guests' snacks in addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the July 22 event at the House of Representatives.

“It’s not too costly. Our security personnel alone are in the hundreds. The Congress personnel is at 2,000 to 3,000, then the guests are around 2,000. That's just about right,” Velasco said.

Velasco, however, clarified that this is not yet the final figure as there might still be other expenses to cover.

He also said that this is considered the biggest number of attendees for the Sona in the country’s history.

The Sona has been riddled with controversy over the years due to its extravagance and perceived disconnect from pressing national issues. (Jerry Yubal, VSU Intern)