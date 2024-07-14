Government to expand P29 rice program in Cebu, Maguindanao

DEPARTMENT of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the government will expand the coverage of the P29 rice program to include areas outside of Luzon, particularly Cebu and Maguindanao, by August.

In an interview in Aurora on Friday, July 12, 2024, Laurel expressed confidence that by early next year, when global prices of rice are expected to fall, the price of rice being sold at Kadiwa centers will also go down.

He said following the launch of the P29 rice program last week, which aims to collect comprehensive data on rice supply, consumer demand, and the logistics needed to mount such a program across the country, more areas are clamoring to be covered by the large-scale trial.

The program was piloted to run for a month in 10 Kadiwa centers before it was expanded to other areas due to supply and logistics considerations.

It covers 6.9 million vulnerable households or 34 million individuals that include members of the government’s 4Ps program, solo parents, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“This week we’re already up to 13 Kadiwa outlets. By August 1, hopefully we will have 23 stores plus three provincial areas. We will have one in Cebu, maybe Maguindanao,” Laurel said.

“Then as we go along, we will widen the coverage and may even try to lessen (the price) of the P29 rice in Kadiwa stores nationwide, hopefully by the first quarter of next year,” he added.

The rice being sold at P29 per kilo in Kadiwa stores is sourced from aging stocks of the National Food Authority.

Rice produced under the National Irrigation Administration’s contract-growing arrangement with rice farmers will eventually supplement supply from NFA to sustain the P29 rice program.

The government has also recently implemented the Rice-for-All program, which aims to provide general consumers access to well-milled and fancy rice at lower prices than those prevailing in public markets.

The country’s rice inflation hit a record-breaking 22.6 percent in January, its highest mark since March 2009.

In June, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board headed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. approved the Comprehensive Tariff Program 2024-2028, which aims to ensure access and affordability to essential commodities while balancing the interest of consumers and local producers which is crucial for fostering rapid, sustained and inclusive economic growth.

He issued an executive order lowering the tariffs on imported rice from 35 percent to 15 percent.

During the 2022 campaign period, Marcos promised to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Laurel said global prices should start to go down with the end of El Niño, which could ease demand from importing countries and eventually increase global production.

He also cited the expected lifting of India’s ban on the export of non-basmati rice as a factor that could ease supply pressures.

Meanwhile, Laurel noted that DA has gradually managed to bring down the price of basic agricultural goods like sugar, eggs, chicken, and fish compared to their year-ago levels.

“What remains stubbornly high, he said, are prices of pork and rice, which he expects to ease in the coming months,” he said.

In the case of pork, he said the eventual rollout of a vaccine for African Swine Fever, albeit on a controlled basis, would eventually allow greater movement of hogs to ease supply constraints.

“It should help lower the price of pork in the near future,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)