Government to release P390M for Enteng-affected families

He said each of the 39 congressional districts in the areas affected by the weather system will receive P10 million.

These districts include the cities of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, and Valenzuela, and the provinces of Rizal and Quezon.

“We, at the House of Representatives, have quickly organized financial assistance to help those in need. Through the DSWD Akap Program, we are providing P10,000 to each of the affected families. While this may be a small step, I hope it offers some immediate relief and helps you begin the process of rebuilding,” Romualdez said.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the House members who moved swiftly to ensure this support reached those who need it most. Their dedication to serving their communities in such trying times is commendable,” he added.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Enteng has re-intensified over the waters of Ilocos Norte.

Enteng was last spotted at 100 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa. It was moving westward at 25 km/h.

The western portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Currimao, Laoag City, Paoay, Bacarra, Pasuquin, San Nicolas, City of Batac, Burgos) and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Bantay, Santa, Caoayan) remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2.

TCWS 1 was hoisted over the rest of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan, City of San Fernando), Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sadanga, Bontoc, Sabangan), the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias), and the western section of Cagayan (Tuao, Rizal, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes) including Fuga and Dalupiri Islands. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)