Government to use e-marketplace for procurement activities

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the use of electronic-marketplace or e-marketplace for government procurement activities.

In a press conference, Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Executive Director Dennis Santiago said the e-marketplace, the new online platform initiated by the Marcos administration, will facilitate the buying and selling activities between multiple buyers and sellers.

It is expected to be launched by the end of July or early August.

“Now, with the e-marketplace, you have products already in the system. Then the government procuring entities will have to select from those products and then already make an order right there and then,” Santiago said.

“Hindi na kailangan umupo iyong Bids and Awards Committee doon where the procuring entity, basically through perhaps their procurement service or let’s say their admin service, will have to go to the e-marketplace to conduct the procurement itself…Iyong 26 calendar days mo or 136 calendar days for the procurement of goods, mapapaikli mo talaga siya. Say, perhaps, longest one week; shortest, three days to be able to procure,” he added.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the e-marketplace, which is similar to popular e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Amazon and Shopee, is part of the Marcos administration’s efforts to digitalize the government’s procurement system.

It is expected to address concerns on the procurement process, which has been identified as the biggest bottleneck in budget utilization of agencies.

Santiago said the government through the online procurement platform is seen to save eight to 15 percent of its spending. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)