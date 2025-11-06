Government, Unicef back youth recommendations for COP30

AHEAD of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Brazil, young climate advocates on behalf of the 38.5 million children across the country have presented their 12-point recommendations, calling for decisive, inclusive, and accountable climate action to the duty bearers in the Philippine Government.

Government representatives from the National Youth Commission, the Climate Change Commission and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Education, and the Council for the Welfare of Children have all committed to bring the National Youth Statement in the discussions and negotiations at COP30 later this year, ensuring that young voices inform national commitments to climate resilience and justice.

The statement and commitment stemmed from a recent event which concluded a series of regional Local Conferences for Youth (LCOY) organized nationwide by the Positive Youth Development Network, in partnership with Unicef Philippines, the National Youth Commission, and youth-led networks under the Kabataang Resilient Network.

Young people presented the National Youth Statement and its 12 recommendations, reflecting the collective call of Filipino youth for a climate-resilient and just Philippines.

Highlights of the recommendations include: