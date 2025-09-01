Government urged to impose tax on unhealthy packaged food

ADVOCACY group Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA) on Monday, September 1, 2025, called on the national government to impose taxes on unhealthy packaged food in a bid to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a statement, the HPA said imposing taxes is a good way for the government to protect the public against food that exceeds sugar and sodium thresholds.

"A tax system can discourage the overconsumption of products high in sugar, sodium, and saturated fat," said the HPA.

In turn, the group said the measure can help prevent the public from developing NCDs due to unhealthy food.

"The unhealthy food taxation could lead to thousands of prevented deaths and cases of cardiovascular disease and diabetes," it said.

Citing the study of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), a 20 percent tax on unhealthy packaged food is projected to stop 2,700 deaths, as well as 13,600 ischaemic heart cases, 5,000 strokes, and 21,700 type 2 diabetes.

“We are backed by research that shows taxing unhealthy packaged food and beverages can reduce the burden of NCDs, and encourage healthier food choices," said HPA.

Among those considered as unhealthy packaged food are instant noodles and 3-in-1 coffee. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)