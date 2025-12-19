Government work suspended December 29, January 2

MALACAÑANG suspended work in government offices on December 29, 2025, and January 2, 2026.

Memorandum Circular No. 111, signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, states that the suspension of work during the said days aims to allow government employees to fully celebrate New Year’s Day festivities.

“In order to provide government employees full opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Day activities and to allow them to travel to and from different regions in the country, work in all government offices is hereby suspended on 29 December 2025 (Monday) and 2 January 2026 (Friday),” it said.

However, the circular said government agencies responsible for basic, vital, and health services, as well as preparedness and response duties, must continue to remain operational.

Under the circular, Malacañang left it to the discretion of the respective heads of private companies and offices whether to similarly suspend work on the said dates.

Malacañang earlier declared December 30 a regular holiday in commemoration of the life of national hero Jose Rizal, while December 31, the last day of the year, was declared a special non-working holiday.

January 1 is declared a regular holiday marking the start of each year.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the issuance of a circular on the continued grant of the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) for Fiscal Year 2025.

Each qualified personnel from national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations under the DBM, local government units, and local water districts, as well as military and uniformed personnel, will receive P5,000 PEI.

The government has allocated a total of P9.24 billion for the PEI 2025.

“Ang pagbibigay ng PEI ay susunod pa rin sa mga kundisyon sa BC No. 2017-4, kabilang ang requirements sa serbisyo at performance. Ang mga empleyadong nakapaglingkod ng mas mababa sa apat (4) na buwan ay maaaring makatanggap ng pro-rated na halaga, ayon sa umiiral na patakaran,” the DBM said.



(The granting of the PEI will still follow the conditions under BC No. 2017-4, including service and performance requirements. Employees who have served for less than four months may receive a pro-rated amount, in accordance with existing policy.)

“Ipinagkakaloob ang PEI taun-taon mula pa noong 2016 bilang pagkilala sa serbisyo publiko, pagpapanatili ng morale ng mga empleyado, at paghikayat sa mas mahusay na serbisyo sa buong burukrasya,” it added.

(The PEI has been granted annually since 2016 as recognition of public service, to maintain employee morale, and to encourage better service across the bureaucracy.)

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)