Government workers to get P20,000 incentive, P5,000 gratuity pay

CONTRACT of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers in government will receive a service recognition incentive and gratuity pay for fiscal year 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Administrative Order (AO) 12, which grants a one-time Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) of P20,000 for government employees in the executive branch, and AO 13, which grants the gratuity pay of P5,000.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that civilian personnel in National Government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), occupying regular, contractual or casual positions, are qualified to get the P20,000 SRI.

It will also be given to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Uniformed personnel of the Bureau of Corrections, the Philippine Coast Guard, the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will also receive the incentive.

Section 2 of AO 12 stated that the incentive is granted to civilian personnel occupying regular, contractual or casual positions; personnel who are still in government service as of November 30, 2023; and personnel who rendered at least four months of satisfactory service.

Here’s a copy of AO 12, with the complete list of qualifications to receive the SRI.