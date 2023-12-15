Government workers to receive service incentive starting December 15

QUALIFIED government employees will receive their Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) starting Friday, December 15, 2023, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced.

In a statement, Pangandaman said more that 1.8 million government employees are entitled to receive SRI across the country in accordance to the Administrative Order 12 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week authorizing the grant of the SRI.

Employees engaged without employer-employee relationship and whose compensation are funded from non-Personnel Services (PS) appropriations/budgets, such as consultants and experts engaged for a limited period to perform specific activities or services with expected outputs; laborers engaged through job contracts and those paid on piecework basis; student workers and apprentices; and individuals and groups of people whose services are engaged through job orders, contracts of service or other similarly situated are not qualified to receive SRI.

Those qualified to get SRI are:

* Civilian personnel occupying regular, contractual or casual positions;

* Personnel who are still in the government service as of November 30, 2023;

* Personnel who have rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four months of satisfactory service as of November 30, 2023, inclusive of services rendered under any of the alternative work arrangements prescribed by the Civil Service Commission;

* Employees who have not received any additional year-end benefit in FY 2023 over and above the benefit authorized under Republic Act (RA) 6686, as amended by RA 8441.

The DBM said employees who have rendered less than a total or an aggregate of four months of satisfactory service as of November 30, 2023 will be entitled to a pro-rated SRI.

Pangandaman said the SRI will be given at a uniform rate not more than P20,000.

“This is in recognition of the tireless dedication of our public servants. This is one way of making them feel that the government acknowledges their good work and efficient performance,” said Pangandaman.

“As the Order notes, administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ‘recognizes all government employees for their collective and invaluable contribution to the government’s continuing efforts in pursuing the objectives, commitments, targets, and deliverables under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the President’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)