Gov't agencies back 'Panatag Pilipinas' disaster preparedness campaign

MANILA – Various government agencies pledged support for the “Panatag Pilipinas” disaster preparedness campaign launched by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the World Bank (WB).

The campaign, launched at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday afternoon, aims to strengthen public understanding of disaster and climate risks while inspiring action through accessible and relatable content on various disasters and hazards, such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods, typhoons, landslides, and tsunamis.

Television actor and Philippine Navy reservist Dingdong Dantes served as the campaign's ambassador.

In a statement late Monday, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum emphasized the challenge of crafting an information campaign that resonates with diverse audiences, highlighting the bite-sized videos on common hazards affecting the Philippines.

“The approach of this initiative demystifies the idea that one person or one community is not helpless in the face of a typhoon, earthquake, or landslide or any other hazard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Marlo Iringan reaffirmed the department's commitment to ensuring that every Filipino is prepared for disasters.

“At the end of the day, ladies and gentlemen, no individual is a stand-alone individual. No institution is a stand-alone institution. We need to be able to work with one another to achieve the very objectives of why we are there – to increase preparedness and resiliency of the Filipino community,” he said.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe likewise highlighted that the key to building a resilient nation lies in knowledge that empowers communities to make informed decisions and respond effectively to crises.

“It is not just understanding the science behind natural disasters. It is also about knowing how to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Cajipe said.

“When we understand the risk, we can make informed decisions. Knowledge empowers us to take proactive steps, such as earthquake-proofing our homes or creating evacuation plans.”

Meanwhile, WB Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist Fides Borja said they are very honored for being part of this vital collaboration.

“Building on the WB's long-standing partnership with the Philippine government, Panatag Pilipinas represents a collective effort to empower every Filipino with the knowledge and tools needed to protect themselves and their loved ones from the impacts of disasters,” she said.

Borja noted that they also want to ensure that the "messages we provide and the reminders we communicate are delivered in a manner and language that is understood by the most vulnerable communities."

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary Carlos Bernardo Abad Santos underscored the importance of focusing on prevention, preparedness, and resilience building alongside recovery efforts.

“The stronger our efforts in these areas, the less costly and complex the recovery process becomes. Investing in preparedness is not just a strategy. It is a commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods,” Abad Santos stated.

“Every step we take to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance resilience translates into lives saved, properties protected, and communities that recover faster and stronger,."

Department of National Defense Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino, the guest of honor and speaker, remarked on the timeliness of the “Panatag Pilipinas” campaign amid recent typhoons.

“The threat of climate change is real. Storms have become stronger, the rains have become more destructive. And the danger of earthquakes and tsunamis looms,” Espino said.

“The right time to know what to do is now, and the need to encourage every Filipino to be better prepared is imminent." (PNA)