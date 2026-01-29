Gov't agri policy push cited as output hits 5-year high

MANILA – Senator Francis Pangilinan on Thursday welcomed the reported rebound of the agriculture sector in 2025, citing that government interventions helped lift farm output to its highest level in five years.

Pangilinan referred to data presented by Department of Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, who said the sector ended 2025 with a total value of PHP1.77 trillion, with poultry production accounting for a significant share of the growth.

“Magandang balita na nanumbalik ang lusog ng sektor ng agrikultura (It is good news that the agriculture sector has regained its strength),” Pangilinan said, congratulating DA officials and employees under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, as well as stakeholders in the sector.

The senator said agricultural growth must translate into higher incomes for farmers and fisherfolk, and more affordable and accessible food for Filipino families.

“Mas maunlad na sektor ng agrikultura — na nasusukat sa mas mataas na kita ng mga Pilipinong magsasaka’t mangingisda, at mas abot-kaya at mas abot-kamay na pagkain para sa lahat ng pamilyang Pilipino (A more developed agriculture sector—measured by higher incomes for Filipino farmers and fisherfolk, and more affordable and accessible food for all Filipino families),” he said.

Pangilinan said early and decisive policy actions helped support the sector, including Executive Order (EO) No. 101, which ordered the accelerated implementation of the Sagip Saka Act.

The measure allows local governments and national agencies to directly procure food for feeding and other programs from farmers and fisherfolk, bypassing traders and middlemen.

He also cited EO No. 100, which set a palay floor price to protect rice farmers from losses despite high harvest volumes.

Pangilinan said the policy helped prevent a drop in palay prices during periods of increased production.

Pangilinan added that DA was encouraged to fill vacant positions with agricultural extension workers to provide direct, on-the-ground support to farmers, similar to the role of barangay health workers in communities.

With these measures in place, Pangilinan expressed optimism that the sector’s recovery would be sustained.

“Umaasa tayong hindi lang isang fluke o swerte itong magandang balita ng pagbabalik ng agrikultura (We hope that this good news on agriculture’s recovery is not just a fluke or a matter of luck),” he said. (PNA)