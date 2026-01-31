Gov't anti-corruption drive key to restoring investor confidence

MANILA – Investors are closely watching the Philippine government’s crackdown on corruption, particularly in flood control projects, which is seen as key to restoring business confidence.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, during a Palace briefing on Friday, said the government is serious in addressing corruption and the misuse of public funds.

Castro said while a handful of suspects have so far been arrested and detained in relation to the flood control mess, investors want to know how the current administration addresses the issue.

“Pero kapag po mas mapakita pa po ng administrasyon na ito na talaga pong seryoso para mapanagot ang mga sangkot, mas maganda po talagang makita ito hindi lamang po ng mga investors kung hindi mismo ng mga kababayan natin para makapagbigay po sila ng kumpletong tiwala sa ating Pangulo at sa pamahalaan (But if this administration can show even more that they are truly serious about holding those involved accountable, it would be better for not only investors to see this, but also for our people, so they can have complete trust in our President and the government),” she said.

When asked if other agencies besides the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are being scrutinized, Castro said no specific agencies have been named, but emphasized the President’s directive for all government bodies to uphold integrity.

“Ayaw ng Pangulo na may isyu ang ibang mga ahensiya sa korapsyon. Dapat lamang po sila ay magsumikap at tumupad sa kanilang tungkulin, tuparin ang batas at huwag maging isyu sila … sila mismo ang makasuhan nang dahil sa korapsyon (The President doesn't want other agencies to be involved in corruption issues. They should just work hard and fulfilll their duties, uphold the law, and not become an issue ... they themselves could be charged with corruption),” Castro said. (PNA)