Gov’t expedites release of aid for typhoon victims

MANILA – The government is working to expedite the release of over PHP100 million in cash assistance for families affected by Super Typhoon Julian, Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Tuesday.

In a news release, Romualdez, in partnership with Tingog Party-list, said they have requested Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian to release PHP10 million under the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) for each of the 10 congressional districts hard-hit by Julian.

Romualdez said this is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to provide government support for the typhoon-hit communities.

In addition to the cash aid, the Speaker' office and Tingog Party-list have mobilized PHP25 million worth of 5,000 relief goods sourced from the Speaker's personal calamity fund for the 10 districts.

"We have mobilized resources to deliver these relief packs as fast as we can. We understand the urgency of the situation and are working closely with local authorities to ensure that every family affected by Typhoon Julian receives help," he said.

Romualdez noted that this is part of President Marcos’s vision for a "Bagong Pilipinas" where the needs of all Filipinos are met.

Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Romualdez stressed the importance of unity in the face of calamities.

“We must work together to overcome these challenges and ensure that our people receive the help they need,” she said.

Meanwhile, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said they have been communicating with field offices and affected local government units (LGUs) to step up disaster response and relief efforts.

She said the agency has already provided nearly PHP1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to the affected localities in Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 2 (Cagayan Valley) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). These regions currently bore the brunt of the weather disturbance.

Dumlao said 255,076 family food packs have been prepositioned days before the typhoon hit Northern Luzon.

The DSWD in Cagayan Valley distributed food and non-food items to disaster-affected residents from the municipalities of Santa Ana, Santa Praxedes, Pamplona, Aparri, and Santa Teresita in Cagayan province.

“We also delivered 64,289 FFPs to the LGUs of Abra, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, and Mountain Province that have been under extreme weather conditions due to hoisted signals,” she said. (PNA)