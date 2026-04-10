Gov’t grants P10/liter fuel subsidy for PUVs amid oil crisis

MANILA – The government will provide a PHP10 per liter fuel subsidy for public utility vehicles (PUVs) for up to three months, as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Thursday.

In a video message, Marcos said the subsidy will cover up to 150 liters per week per vehicle.

The program, according to the President, will initially be rolled out in Metro Manila next week, starting along Commonwealth Avenue, before expanding to major corridors, including Quezon Avenue, España, Zapote, E. Bonifacio, Rizal Avenue, and Marcos Highway.

The subsidy will be implemented through accredited gasoline stations monitored by the Department of Energy to prevent misuse.

“Mahalaga ito dahil hindi lang transport cost ang tinutugunan natin. Pinipigilan din natin ang pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain at iba pang pangunahing bilihin (This is important because we are not only addressing transport costs. We are also preventing increases in the prices of food and other essential goods),” Marcos said.

The measure forms part of the government’s broader response to a national energy emergency, as global oil prices surged following disruptions in supply routes, including tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Marcos said the intervention aims to protect both transport workers and consumers from the ripple effects of rising fuel costs.

The government previously rolled out a fuel cash subsidy program and is studying possible fuel excise tax adjustments to slash pump prices. (PNA)