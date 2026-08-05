Gov't raises fuel discount for PUV drivers to P12/liter

MANILA – The government will raise the fuel discount for public utility jeepney and UV Express drivers to PHP12 per liter starting Aug. 15, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to provide additional assistance to the transport sector amid the effects of tensions in the Middle East.

The increase from the current PHP10-per-liter discount is expected to provide drivers with up to PHP1,800 in weekly fuel savings, according to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

The enhanced subsidy was approved during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday presided over by Recto, together with key Cabinet officials, in Malacañang.

The fuel discount program, launched in April, has already benefited more than 93,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

The meeting focused on measures to cushion the economy from external shocks, stabilize prices, and sustain government support for sectors directly affected by developments in the Middle East.

Recto also directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure the timely rollout of the UPLIFT assistance program to vulnerable sectors, including farmers, fisherfolk, transport and construction workers, and other low-income earners.

“Gaya ng inaasahan, patuloy na nararamdaman ng ating mga kababayan ang epekto ng kaguluhan sa Gitnang Silangan. Dapat tuloy ang trabaho, tuloy ang ayuda, at ramdam ng bawat sektor ang presensya at malasakit ng gobyerno. (As expected, our countrymen continue to feel the effects of the conflict in the Middle East. Work must continue, assistance must continue, and every sector must feel the presence and concern of the government.)," Recto said.

Earlier, Marcos reaffirmed the administration's commitment to protecting sectors most affected by global economic challenges. (PNA)