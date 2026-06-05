Gov’t sustains measures as May inflation eases – DEPDev

MANILA – Timely and targeted government interventions continue as the Philippines’ inflation rate slowed down in May, relieving some of the upward pressure from elevated global oil prices, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said.



The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday that inflation slowed from 7.2 percent in April to 6.8 percent in May, bringing the year-to-date average inflation rate to 4.5 percent.



The moderation in inflation was driven by a slower increase in transport costs to 16.2 percent in May from 21.4 percent in April due to slower price increases in diesel (58.5 percent from 122.7 percent) and gasoline (51.6 percent from 59.6 percent). This also contributed to the overall decrease in non-food inflation to 7.4 percent from 8.2 percent.

In contrast, electricity inflation rose to 8.9 percent from 8.3 percent, driven by higher generation charges, tighter grid supply, and peso depreciation, which outweighed the effects of fee suspensions, refund acceleration, and VAT (value added tax) exemptions under the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act.



“While global oil prices remain elevated, transport inflation has begun to slow down. The government’s timely and targeted interventions help mitigate the impact of external shocks on Filipino households. This underscores the importance of maintaining responsive and coordinated policies that protect consumers while safeguarding economic stability,” DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said in a news release.



The DEPDev said government measures to stabilize transport costs – including fuel assistance for public utility vehicle operators and drivers, as well as efforts to ensure an adequate fuel supply – eased the impact of higher fuel prices on commuters, transport workers, and businesses.



Meanwhile, food inflation also slowed to 5.8 percent in May from 6.1 percent in April, largely driven by slower price increases for vegetables (6.2 percent from 10.4 percent), fish (8.8 percent from 9.4 percent), and meat (-2.5 percent from -1.9 percent) amid oversupply in key producing areas.

However, price pressures on several key staples persisted. Rice inflation rose to 15.6 percent from 13.7 percent, and corn inflation rose to 25.5 percent from 21 percent. Inflation also increased for flour, bread, and other cereals, bakery, and pasta products (3.5 percent from 3 percent), underscoring the need to sustain interventions to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food security.



Balisacan said the government will continue to implement timely, efficient, and targeted measures to further stabilize prices and protect the purchasing power of Filipino households.



These measures, he said, include expanding support for the most vulnerable sectors, procuring fuel to ensure an adequate supply, exploring alternative fuel sources, and accelerating the country’s transition to renewable energy.

The government also aims to stabilize farmers’ earnings and strengthen their preparedness by reconvening the El Niño Task Force to implement cloud-seeding operations, deploy solar-powered irrigation systems, and roll out crop diversification programs, he added.



“While the easing of inflation in May is encouraging, we recognize that price pressures remain elevated. Thus, well-targeted government interventions are critical to cushioning the impact of domestic shocks, such as weather disturbances, and external headwinds, such as ongoing geopolitical tensions, while preserving business continuity,” Balisacan said.

“The government, through the UPLIFT Committee, will continue to monitor inflation and pursue measures to strengthen domestic food production, improve logistics and market efficiency, and ensure that vulnerable sectors receive timely support.” (PR)