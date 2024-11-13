Gov’t to intensify 'bloodless drug war' – DOJ

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday vowed to intensify the fight against illegal drugs without compromising basic human rights and respect for the dignity of every individual, as emphasized by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during his previous State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Our bloodless war on dangerous drugs adheres and will continue to adhere to the established ‘8 Es’ of an effective anti-illegal drugs strategy. Extermination was never one of them,” Marcos said in his 3rd SONA in July.

“The DOJ pledges to continue stepping up its collaborative efforts with other government agencies to combat illegal drugs and keep our communities safe. Let me take this opportunity to reiterate that the DOJ is one with the present administration’s 'Bloodless Drug War' and we will always bring our A game in fighting the drug menace by steadfastly upholding the Rule of Law,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a news release.

Remulla made the statement after the President’s meeting on Tuesday with officials of the DOJ, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Philippine National Police (PNP) to formulate strategies on how to strengthen the country’s fight against dangerous narcotics and other illicit substances.

He also pledged his full support to the DILG’s call to focus the government's anti-illegal drug campaign on the supply side rather than the consumer side.

An earlier report submitted by the PNP to the President showed that the total number of crimes recorded from July 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2024 has plummeted to 324,368, which is 10.66 percent lower than the 363,075 crimes logged between Dec. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022.

“These crimes, which dipped down in number, are categorically considered as drug-related crimes and despite the present administration’s significant victory against the menace of dangerous drugs, the DOJ promises to keep its foot on the gas in continuously finding ways to effectively combat the perpetrators behind them,” Remulla said.

Meanwhile, the justice chief ordered the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to expedite the transfer of detained high-profile drug personalities at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to regional prison facilities to cut the alleged continuous production of illicit substances within the national penitentiary.

"Speed up the planned transfer of illegal drug convicts to our regional prisons. You have our full support," Remulla said to BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. (PNA)