Gov't work, classes in NCR, 21 areas suspended Aug. 6 amid heavy rains

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 21 provinces on Thursday due to continuous heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Maymay and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Under Memorandum Circular No. 122 signed by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto by authority of the President, the suspension covers Metro Manila and the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro.

The order was issued upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), citing the continued heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Maymay and the enhanced habagat.

Government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital services were directed to continue operations.

The circular also authorizes local chief executives to implement localized suspensions of classes and work in government offices in other areas, subject to existing laws and regulations.

Meanwhile, the suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective employers. (PNA)