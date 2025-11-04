Gov’t workers to get year-end bonus, cash gift early November

MANILA – Government employees are set to receive an early holiday treat as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) releases the 2025 year-end bonus and PHP5,000 cash gift starting this month, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to recognizing the service and heroism of public servants.

“Ang naturang hakbang ng DBM… ay pagpapakita ng Marcos administration sa pagpapahalaga sa mga lingkod-bayan at sa kanilang kabayanihan para sa bayan (This move by the DBM shows the Marcos administration’s appreciation for public servants and their heroism for the nation),” Castro said in a press briefing at the Palace.

In a separate statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed that the year-end bonus and cash gift would be released “with the first agency payroll of November 2025,” in line with Budget Circular No. 2024-3.

“Pinapahalagahan po natin ang sipag at kahusayan ng ating mga lingkod-bayan kaya naman sinisiguro nating maibibigay sa tamang oras ang kanilang mga benepisyo (We value the diligence and excellence of our public servants, that’s why we make sure their benefits are given on time),” Pangandaman said.

“We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year — not just because it’s the season of giving, but because it’s a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice,” she added.

For fiscal year 2025, the DBM allocated PHP63.69 billion for the year-end bonus of civilian and uniformed personnel, and PHP9.24 billion for the cash gift, benefiting over 1.85 million government workers nationwide.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month’s basic pay as of Oct. 31.

Under DBM rules, employees who have rendered at least four months of service from Jan. 1 and remain in government service as of Oct. 31 are qualified to receive the benefits.

The DBM reminded all agencies to ensure the prompt release of bonuses in accordance with existing budget circulars. (PNA)