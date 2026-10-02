Grade 10 student found with firearm inside Northern Samar school

A GRADE 10 student was found carrying a firearm inside a school in Catarman, Northern Samar, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, police said.

Eastern Visayas Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Analiza Armeza said a teacher reported the incident to the Catarman Police Station after another student alerted her about the firearm.

“May classmate na nag-inform sa teacher and then nung nalaman ng teacher kinausap niya yung mismong minor and then doon niya nakita sa loob ng bag 'yung baril. A .45 caliber pistol,” Armeza told reporters.

Police said the firearm was unloaded, but the student was also carrying four magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition.

“Wala naman daw siyang target or wala siyang planong barilin, basta dinala niya lang 'yung baril,” Armeza said, citing the student’s account.

According to police, the student said the unregistered firearm belonged to his father.

Authorities are assessing the possible legal liability of the firearm owner and determining the student’s discernment as part of the investigation and to determine the appropriate legal action.

Following the incident, police, school officials and the local government immediately met to discuss measures to strengthen safety and security protocols at the school. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)