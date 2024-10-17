Graft complaints filed vs Porac mayor, 9 others

A GRAFT complaint was filed on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, against suspended Porac, Pampanga Mayor Jaime Capil and several other local government officials in relation to the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in the town in June.

The complaint was filed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Capil, Porac Vice Mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo, Porac councilors Rohner Buan, Rafael Canlapan, Adrian Carreon, Regin Clarete, Essel Joy David, Hilario Dimalanta, Michelle Santos, and John Nuevy Venzon, as well as licensing assistant and then officer-in-charge of Business and Licensing, Emerald Vital.

In an ambush interview, Assistant Prosecutor JT Leonardo Santos said that based on documentary evidence, the Lucky South 99 were given business permits from 2022 to 2023 despite some “issues” with their documentary requirements.

He said some requirements submitted by the firm were blank papers.

Last week, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the six-month suspension without pay of the 10 Porac officials over gross neglect of duty after they failed to detect the illegal activities in Lucky South 99, which was raided by the police in June, resulting in the rescue of dozens of undocumented foreign workers.

Lucky South 99 was raided and shut down on September 17, 2022, also over alleged involvement in illegal activities.

It was tagged as the biggest business facility in Pampanga, with a total of 46 buildings, including villas and other structures, as well as a golf course. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)