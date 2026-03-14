Graft court junks Jinggoy plea in PDAF raps

MANILA – The Sandiganbayan has turned down Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s plea for the transmittal from the Ombudsman to the Sandiganbayan of the preliminary investigation records in the corruption cases against him involving alleged misuse of legislative funds.

In its four-page resolution dated March 12 written by Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Mañalac, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division denied Estrada's latest request for lack of merit and affirmed its earlier resolution rejecting his plea. Two magistrates, Zaldy Trespeses and Gener Gito concurred.

“As observed by this court, the accused (Estrada) has failed to: (1) demonstrate compelling reasons to order the production of the requested preliminary investigation records; (2) specify which documents from the records he requests to be transmitted; (3) explain why such documents are necessary, material, and relevant to his presentation of evidence; and (4) allege that the preliminary investigation records already included in the records of these cases are insufficient for his declared purpose,” the graft court said.

The tribunal added that Estrada’s “assertions are vague, all-encompassing, and do not sufficiently describe the books, papers and documents that he intends to introduce as evidence.”

“As such, the accused's Motion must be denied, and the court finds no cogent reason to disturb its earlier ruling,” the ruling added.

The graft cases are separate from the charges of plunder against Estrada over alleged kickbacks of over PHP200 million in Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) misuse, where the lawmaker was acquitted two years ago. (PNA)