Green turtles: From endangered to thriving

GREEN turtles have officially moved from “Endangered” to “Least Concern” on the IUCN Red List, a monumental win for science, conservation, and global cooperation.

After 50 years of protection and research, green turtle populations have risen by 28 percent since the 1970s, proof that science-based action works.

But the mission isn’t over, according to Unesco. Protecting the oceans means continuing the fight for every marine life that still needs saving.

Do you think this success can inspire stronger global ocean conservation? (SunStar Cebu)